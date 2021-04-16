Subsea Energy Solutions, Strohm Sign 3-Year Framework Agreement

Subsea Energy Solutions (SES) has signed three-year framework agreement with Strohm, a company previously known as Airbone Oil & Gas, specializing in the production of Termoplastic Composite Pipes (TCP) for offshore energy applications.

According to SES, the framework agreement follows the successful completion of multiple recent projects where Strohm selected Subsea Energy Solutions as its provider for the supply of bend restrictors, ballast modules, and other permanent subsea equipment.

Hubert Brinkhuis, Strohm Head of Projects, said: “We very much value Subsea Energy Solutions as a reliable partner, being able to deliver high-quality products, but also as an organization which can add value by innovation. This framework signals our intent to develop our relationship with Subsea Energy Solutions as we grow together in the global energy market”.

Philip A.R. Stanyon, Company Founder & Technical Sales Director at Subsea Energy Solutions, said: "We were absolutely delighted to support Strohm on these impressive projects and continue to build a trusted relationship together. For us the framework is testament to a very close relationship between our two teams.”

Strom has said that its lightweight, high strength, and corrosion-resistant composite pipes provide cost and operational benefits in subsea intervention and production applications.

In January 2021, the company secured a contract with Total and ExxonMobil for a qualification testing program for a high pressure, high-temperature Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP).

The qualification project will create a foundation for further development of this TCP technology for riser applications.

Under the agreement, Strohm will execute a qualification testing program for a TCP Jumper for permanent subsea application, for hydrocarbon service.