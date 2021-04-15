CNOOC Taps Worley for EPC Services on UK North Sea Platforms

Australia-based engineering and construction company Worley has won a contract extension with the Chinese oil company CNOOC to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for CNOOC's three operated assets in the UK North Sea.

Worley said that the two-year contract would involve over 200 personnel, including the onshore and offshore teams, that provide EPC services for the Golden Eagle, Scott, and Buzzard platforms from FEED through to commissioning.

Worley completed construction of the greenfield module for the Buzzard Phase II development in early 2020. The module, which weighs 474-tonnes. will be installed on the southwest corner of the Buzzard ‘P’ platform, Worley said.

The module was designed and engineered by Worley’s project office in Aberdeen, UK, and subsequently constructed by Rosenberg Worley at its fabrication facility in Stavanger (Hundvåg), Norway.

Dynamic commissioning of the completed module is ongoing. It is expected to be installed in the Buzzard field in the summer of 2021, the company added.

On the announcement of the contract extension, Daniel McAteer, Vice President, Energy Aberdeen at Worley, said: "This extension builds on our sustained relationship with CNOOC Europe. It demonstrates confidence in Worley’s ability to provide EPC services for the company’s key assets.

"More broadly, I’m excited to see our teams working together to deliver for CNOOC Europe in a challenging environment with positive safety performance. From the design and construction of the Buzzard Phase II module amid COVID-19 restrictions, to preparations for offshore hook up and commissioning next year, it’s a testament to the capability of our people.”