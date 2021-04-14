Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Nicola Offshore, Cyprus Subsea Partner Up

April 14, 2021

Seaglider with rig in the background - Credit Cyprus Subsea
Seaglider with rig in the background - Credit Cyprus Subsea

Hydrographic marine survey company Nicola Offshore and Cyprus Subsea Consulting and Services C.S.C.S. Ltd (C.S.C.S.) have signed a commercial partnership agreement.

The goal of the partnership, as shared in a press release on Wednesday, is to share knowledge and resources "to unlock new efficiencies for acquiring marine data using multibeam echo sounders, subsea gliders, and ocean monitoring instruments."

Launched in March 2021, Nicola Offshore will bring technical expertise on the more specialist aspects of marine data acquisition such as object and unexploded ordnance (UXO) search to the partnership. 

On the other hand, C.S.C.S. will contribute its expertise in subsea glider surveys and oceanographic sensors for marine monitoring, as well as its experience in automating aspects of marine environmental surveying.Seaglider with Limassol in the background - Credit Cyprus Subsea

“The partnership helps to extend the reach of both companies, opening more opportunities to support clients in Northern and Southern Europe,” said Daniel Esser, Managing Director, Nicola Offshore. “While the commercial potential is exciting, we’re also keen to extend our service platform with glider capabilities and expertise, and be part of developing new methodologies and processes together with C.S.C.S. that will enable us to expedite and secure the precision of the data we acquire on behalf of clients.”

“Nicola Offshore has demonstrated a unique focus on delivering high-quality marine data for demanding ad-hoc campaigns, which we feel strongly complements our existing services and technology portfolio,” said Cyprus Subsea Managing Director, Dr. Daniel Hayes. 

“We’re looking forward to developing the capabilities, technology and network of C.S.C.S. and Nicola Offshore, while at the same time providing new and extended capabilities to our established client base.”

Hydrographic Geoscience Activity Geotechnical

Related Offshore News

Credit: Ocergy

Chevron, Moreld Invest in Floating Wind Tech Firm Ocergy
A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Respone Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commerical lift boat April 13, 2021 searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Grand Isle, La. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

One Dead, a Dozen Missing, Six Rescued After Lift Boat...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: BP

Gallery: BP's Giant Argos Platform Arrives in Texas
Offshore
A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Respone Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commerical lift boat April 13, 2021 searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana. The Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels responded to the capsized vessel and searched for multiple missing people in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

Six Rescued, Dozen Missing After Lift Boat Capsizes in...
Offshore

Insight

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

One Dead, a Dozen Missing, Six Rescued After Lift Boat Capsizes off Louisiana

One Dead, a Dozen Missing, Six Rescued After Lift Boat Capsizes off Louisiana

Nicola Offshore, Cyprus Subsea Partner Up

Nicola Offshore, Cyprus Subsea Partner Up

Total Delays Offshore Drilling Plans in South Africa

Total Delays Offshore Drilling Plans in South Africa

Emerson Moves Repsol's Exploration Data to the Cloud

Emerson Moves Repsol's Exploration Data to the Cloud

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine