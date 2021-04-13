Bilfinger Salamis Enters Collaboration with Wind Turbine Blade Repair Firm GEV

Energy industry operations, maintenance and asset integrity contractor Bilfinger Salamis UK has formed a strategic partnership with Hull-based blade repair and maintenance specialists GEV Wind Power (GEV), bolstering its position in the renewables market.

"The new partnership offers wind farm operators a complete service for the repair and maintenance of full turbines – drawing on the specialist blade expertise of GEV alongside Bilfinger’s comprehensive range of fabric repair, cleaning, and inspection services," Bilfinger Salamis said.

GEV works on more than 40 wind farms both on and offshore every year, mobilizing over 300 technicians worldwide. The company specializes in structural blade repairs, installation and replacement of retrofits, Lightning Protection System testing and replacement, and Leading Edge Protection installation.

Bilfinger provides operations and maintenance services including alternative access, fabric maintenance, specialist cleaning and advanced non-destructive inspection in the UK, Denmark and the Netherlands. The company has said that it has over the last three years diversified into the offshore wind market, delivering contracts in the North Sea and Baltic Sea. The company employs over 1,400 employees and is part of the international industrial services provider Bilfinger.

Bilfinger Salamis UK’s business development and commercial director Mike Henderson said: “This partnership aligns our innovative approaches and comprehensive competences in operations, maintenance and technology, creating an integrated service offering that delivers greater operating and cost efficiencies for our clients.

“As the UK offshore wind market continues to grow, Bilfinger Salamis UK and GEV are well placed with bases around the UK coastline, with a network of logistics facilities in some of the key renewables hubs, and an extensive resource pool of experienced and knowledgeable technicians.

David Fletcher, CEO of GEV, said: “Over the last few years GEV has established itself as a global market-leader in wind turbine blade repair and maintenance. We are now excited to be collaborating with Bilfinger and be in a position to offer our clients a comprehensive range of additional fabric maintenance solutions supported by an industry leader in this field.”