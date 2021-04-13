Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Total, Siemens Energy Partner Up to Cut LNG Related Emissions

April 13, 2021

Credit: Total

French energy major Total and Siemens Energy have signed a technical collaboration agreement to study sustainable solutions for CO2 emissions reduction. 

The collaboration will focus on natural gas liquefaction facilities and associated power generation. 

"Each partner will bring together their best-in-class technologies and combine their know-how to deliver industrial-stage solutions such as combustion of clean hydrogen in gas turbines, competitive all-electrical liquefaction, optimized power generation, the integration of renewable
energy in liquefaction plants’ power system and their efficiency enhancement," Total said Tuesday.

“This collaboration with Siemens Energy, a major player in the energy technology sector, brings many opportunities to further reduce the carbon footprint of our activities, especially in our strategic LNG business,” said Arnaud Breuillac, President Exploration & Production at Total. “The development of low-carbon LNG will contribute to meet the growth in global energy demand whilst reducing the carbon intensity of the energy products consumed. Reducing its carbon footprint is essential for LNG to play its role fully in the energy transition.” 

“We are pleased to partner with Total as one of the main players in the LNG value chain to explore how we can competitively reduce the carbon footprint of brownfield and greenfield LNG projects,” said Thorbjörn Fors, Executive Vice President of the Industrial Applications Division at Siemens Energy. “The agreement is a next step, following our announcement last June to collaborate together and conduct studies exploring possible liquefaction and power generation plant designs to help decarbonize the production of LNG.”

Total is the world's second-largest privately owned LNG player, with a global portfolio of nearly 50 Mtpa by 2025 and a global market share of around 10%.

