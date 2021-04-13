Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saipem Bags Additional Offshore Work in Qatar Worth $350M

April 13, 2021

An offshore platform in Qatar - Credit: Qatargas
An offshore platform in Qatar - Credit: Qatargas

Qatari gas company Qatargas has awarded additional work to Italy's Saipem within the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Project, following a $1.7 billion contract announced in February.

Qatargas has now exercised two options for additional work under the project, related to rerouting of the hydrocarbons from the existing wellhead platform through the new facilities, due to the existing pipeline being decommissioned. This additional workscope is worth $350 million.

The activities to be carried out comprise the construction of two additional riser platforms, two additional connecting bridges with existing wellhead platforms, two corrosion-resistant carbon steel cladded intra-field pipelines with a length of 13 km overall, and decommissioning of the existing pipeline.

"Works associated with the exercise of the options will be fully integrated with the project activities of two contract awards announced earlier this year, the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore and the North Field Production Sustainability Pipeline, which are both part of the strategic development of the North Field production plateau," Saipem said.

Energy Middle East Pipelines Industry News Activity Construction Decomissioning

Related Offshore News

The FSO Nabarima listing in the Gulf of Paria on October 16 (Photo: Fishermen and Friends of the Sea)

Venezuela: FSO Nabarima Finally Offloads Crude, Paving Way...
Image for illustration only - Credit: wanfahmy

Boskalis Serves MMHE with Arbitration Notice, Seeking $12M...


Trending Offshore News

Sleipnir - Credit; Heerema Marine Contractors

Heerema to Transport and Install Offshore Converter...
Energy
Image for illustration only - Credit: wanfahmy

Boskalis Serves MMHE with Arbitration Notice, Seeking $12M...
Energy

Insight

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

Video

OHT CEO Discusses Offshore Wind Push and Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm Role

OHT CEO Discusses Offshore Wind Push and Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm Role

Current News

Swedish Wave Energy Tech Developer Attracts Funding

Swedish Wave Energy Tech Developer Attracts Funding

Bilfinger Salamis Enters Collaboration with Wind Turbine Blade Repair Firm GEV

Bilfinger Salamis Enters Collaboration with Wind Turbine Blade Repair Firm GEV

Total, Siemens Energy Partner Up to Cut LNG Related Emissions

Total, Siemens Energy Partner Up to Cut LNG Related Emissions

Gallery: BP's Giant Argos Platform Arrives in Texas

Gallery: BP's Giant Argos Platform Arrives in Texas

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine