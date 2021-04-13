Saipem Bags Additional Offshore Work in Qatar Worth $350M

Qatari gas company Qatargas has awarded additional work to Italy's Saipem within the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Project, following a $1.7 billion contract announced in February.

Qatargas has now exercised two options for additional work under the project, related to rerouting of the hydrocarbons from the existing wellhead platform through the new facilities, due to the existing pipeline being decommissioned. This additional workscope is worth $350 million.

The activities to be carried out comprise the construction of two additional riser platforms, two additional connecting bridges with existing wellhead platforms, two corrosion-resistant carbon steel cladded intra-field pipelines with a length of 13 km overall, and decommissioning of the existing pipeline.

"Works associated with the exercise of the options will be fully integrated with the project activities of two contract awards announced earlier this year, the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore and the North Field Production Sustainability Pipeline, which are both part of the strategic development of the North Field production plateau," Saipem said.