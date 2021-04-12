Derazona Orders Airbus' H160 Helicopter for Oil and Gas Sector in Indonesia

Derazona Helicopters in Indonesia has ordered an Airbus H160 helicopter to be used to support the country’s oil and gas sector's operations.

"The multi-mission H160 will play an important role in the expansion plans of the Indonesian operator for oil and gas, off-shore, utility and commercial passenger transportation," Airbus said.

Vincent Dubrule, Head of Asia Pacific of Airbus Helicopters said: "We are greatly honored by Derazona’s vote of confidence, becoming not just the country’s first H160 operator, but our oil and gas launch customer in the Asia Pacific region.”

"The H160 is a game-changer, setting new standards for safety, performance, comfort, and design. We trust that it will be a valuable asset to our customers as they bolster their operations with this versatile workhorse,” he added.

Ramadi Widyardiono, Business Development Manager of Derazona Helicopters said: "This new order is a timely welcome as our company embarks on a transformation journey to grow our business. We are very impressed by the performance of the H160, and excited at the opportunities that this state-of-the-art helicopter will bring to our operations."

Airbus says that, with 68 patents, the H160 helicopter is "the world’s most technologically advanced helicopter designed with passenger’s safety and comfort in mind."

"The design features an unprecedented suite of pilot aids delivered through its Helionix avionics which substantially reduces crew workload and decreases the risk of pilot error," Airbus said.

"The aircraft has been designed from the very beginning to comply with the demanding conditions of oil and gas operations. The aircraft’s compact size will be an added advantage to landing on oil platforms. Powered by Safran Helicopter Engines’ latest Arrano engines, the H160 enjoys a 15% reduction in fuel burn, contributing immediately to reducing emissions. The Blue Edge blades and the largest shrouded Fenestron tail rotor ensure low sounds levels and deliver high end performance at the same time," Airbus says of its aircraft.







