Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Coatings Giant Hempel Buys Wattyl Australia and New Zealand

April 1, 2021

Lars Petersson, CEO of Hempel.
Lars Petersson, CEO of Hempel.

Coatings manufacturer Hempel has completed the acquisition of Wattyl Australia and New Zealand, increasing its footprint in Australia and New Zealand.

On 18 February 2021, Hempel A/S signed an agreement to acquire leading paint and coatings manufacturer Wattyl Australia and New Zealand from The Sherwin-Williams Company, the world’s largest paint and coatings company and headquartered in the United States.

Hempel received formal customary approval from the relevant authorities in Australia and New Zealand and the acquisition was closed on 31 March. Wattyl, which has an annual turnover of EUR 150 million, is now officially a part of the Hempel Group.

“I am very happy to welcome Wattyl and 750 new colleagues to the Hempel family today. We share many similarities, which makes the acquisition a perfect strategic fit. United, we will create a strong platform for continuous growth and leverage our knowledge, expertise, and market
strengths to remain a trusted partner of our customers in Australia and New Zealand,” says Lars Petersson, CEO of Hempel.

The acquisition is part of Hempel’s ambition to double its revenue to EUR 3 billion by 2025, Hempel said.

“We have taken the first major step on our growth journey, which will see us build leadership positions in chosen geographies and segments. With Wattyl as part of the Hempel Group, we are gaining a strong footprint in Australia and New Zealand, while pursuing our strategic ambitions for
the Decorative, Infrastructure and Energy segments in our South & East Asia region,” Lars Petersson said. 


Coatings & Corrosion Mergers & Acquisitions Industry News Activity Australia/NZ

Related Offshore News

Sangomar FPSO Render - Image Credit: Woodside

Lukoil Pulls Out of Sangomar Race as it Decides Not to...

Robots Could Replace Thousands of Oil & Gas Jobs, Cut...

Insight

Money, Time and Politics: How Pemex's Wings got Clipped on Production Goals

Money, Time and Politics: How Pemex's Wings got Clipped on Production Goals

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

Ready Your Salad Fork for Biden’s Offshore Energy Plans

Ready Your Salad Fork for Biden’s Offshore Energy Plans

Vineyard Wind Taps DEME to Install Wind Turbines off US East Coast

Vineyard Wind Taps DEME to Install Wind Turbines off US East Coast

Three60 Energy Wins Contract with OMV in Norway

Three60 Energy Wins Contract with OMV in Norway

Mozambique: Ferry Carrying Survivors from Deadly Militant Attack on Gas Town Arrives in Pemba

Mozambique: Ferry Carrying Survivors from Deadly Militant Attack on Gas Town Arrives in Pemba

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine