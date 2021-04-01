Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

U.S. Crude Output in January Fell to 11.08 Million Barrels per Day

April 1, 2021

A Gulf of Mexico platform - Credit:Lukasz Z/AdobeStock
A Gulf of Mexico platform - Credit:Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

U.S. crude oil production fell to 11.08 million barrels per day in January, from a revised 11.101 million bpd in December, according to a monthly report from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Crude output for January, the latest monthly data available, remained 13.1% lower than year-ago levels, as a price war and demand declines due to the global COVID-19 pandemic weighed upon U.S. producers.

Production declines in North Dakota and the offshore Gulf of Mexico offset gains of 25,000 bpd of production in top onshore producer Texas, according to the report.

Gasoline demand in January was 12.5% below year-ago levels at 7.67 million bpd, a sharper decline than the 12.4% fall seen in December, according to a separate monthly report from the EIA on Thursday. Demand for heating oil, diesel and other distillate fuels was down 1.6% at 3.93 million bpd, compared with a 1.1% decline in December, the agency said.

Meanwhile, natural gas production in the lower 48 increased slightly to 102,847 million cubic feet per day in the month, from 102,714 in the previous month. Output rose in top-producing states, Pennsylvania and Texas.

(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Marguerita Choy)


Energy Deepwater Industry News Activity Production Gulf of Mexico

Related Offshore News

© Rafal / Adobe Stock

US Targets 30GW of Offshore Wind by 2030, 110GW by 2050
Credit: Shell

Vattenfall Sells Stake in First Dutch Offshore Wind Farm...

Insight

Money, Time and Politics: How Pemex's Wings got Clipped on Production Goals

Money, Time and Politics: How Pemex's Wings got Clipped on Production Goals

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

Ready Your Salad Fork for Biden’s Offshore Energy Plans

Ready Your Salad Fork for Biden’s Offshore Energy Plans

Vineyard Wind Taps DEME to Install Wind Turbines off US East Coast

Vineyard Wind Taps DEME to Install Wind Turbines off US East Coast

Three60 Energy Wins Contract with OMV in Norway

Three60 Energy Wins Contract with OMV in Norway

Mozambique: Ferry Carrying Survivors from Deadly Militant Attack on Gas Town Arrives in Pemba

Mozambique: Ferry Carrying Survivors from Deadly Militant Attack on Gas Town Arrives in Pemba

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine