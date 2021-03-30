Scottish Renewables Names Energy Transition and Supply Chain Manager

Scottish Renewables, Scotland's renewable energy industry association, has created a new role aimed at strengthening the renewable energy industry’s voice in the transition to a net-zero energy system.

The organization’s new Energy Transition and Supply Chain Manager will also support the growth of SMEs working in or seeking work in, Scotland’s rapidly-expanding offshore wind sector, strengthening links across energy sectors, Scottish Renewables said.

Scottish Renewables, which represents 260 businesses and bodies active across all renewable energy technologies, has already filled the post, with Emma Harrick joining earlier in March

Harrick joins Scottish Renewables after several years working in renewable energy supply chain businesses including Babcock and A&P Group.

Commenting on her new role, Harrick said:"The transition away from oil and gas to renewables is speeding up, as it must if we are to meet net-zero. That means huge opportunity for businesses at all scales."

“The ScotWind Leasing process will mean many more gigawatts of offshore wind. Onshore, the repowering of our existing wind fleet and the development of new projects opens up the playing field for supply chain businesses to compete.

"Introduce the transition to renewable heat and the opportunities posed by hydrogen, as well as new technologies like wave energy and those on the cusp of commercialization, like tidal stream, and this is a tremendously exciting role to be taking on.

“I've already met a number of organizations, not just in Scottish Renewables’ membership, I will be looking to expand my network and knowledge in the coming months.”

Nick Sharpe, Director of Communications and Strategy at Scottish Renewables, said:

"Scotland has a vibrant community of skilled, experienced suppliers who are well placed to support our journey to net-zero.

“New market entrants with transferable skills from oil and gas can add to the established local experience of current sector providers, allowing Scotland to deliver on projects at home, to the rest of the UK and across the world as other economies seek to decarbonize their energy systems.

“We are very excited to welcome Emma to the team in this new role to advocate for the Scottish supply chain and work to ensure renewables is at the heart of the energy transition.”