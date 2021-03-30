Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
'Floatel Endurance' Gets Extended Stay at Equinor's Martin Linge Field

March 30, 2021

Floatel Endurance in operations for Equinor at Martin Linge field - Image Credit: Floatel International
Floatel Endurance in operations for Equinor at Martin Linge field - Image Credit: Floatel International

Floatel, a provider of offshore accommodation rigs for the international offshore energy industry, has secured a contract extension for its Floatel Endurance semi-submersible unit in Norway.

Floatel, which last week announced it had successfully completed its comprehensive balance sheet restructuring, on Monday said that Norwegian oil firm Equinor had extended the contract for the Floatel Endurance rig.

"The company is pleased to announce that Floatel Endurance’s contract at Equinor’s Martin Linge field has been extended to 29 June 2021," Floatel said.  Equinor will have further options to extend the contract.

Equinor has been using the flotel in support of work to bring online the Martin Linge field in the North Sea, off Norway. After years of delays, the file is expected to go online sometime this year.

Floatel Endurance is a semi-submersible accommodation and construction support vessel (floatel) designed for harsh-environment.

The 2015-built rig, which can accommodate 440 people in single bed cabins, replaced the Floatel Superior unit at Martin Linge in early November 2019. 

The rig was last year involved in an incident after the gangway connecting the Floatel Endurance and the Martin Linge platform disconnected. No personal injuries were suffered. 

