'Supermajor' Taps PGS for 3D Survey Offshore Egypt

March 30, 2021

Ramform Tethys - Credit: PGS

Norwegian marine seismic data company PGS has said it has won a contract for a high-fidelity 3D exploration program by a supermajor offshore Egypt. 

Without sharing the identity of the client, apart from saying it is a supermajor, PGS said Tuesday that the survey would be acquired using an Extended Long Offset (ELO) configuration with Ramform Tethys vessel towing a wide multi-sensor GeoStreamer spread with an additional source vessel located several kilometers ahead. 

"This will enable efficient recording of offsets up to 16 kilometers critical for imaging deeper complex exploration targets. The source vessel will be towing a specially designed low-frequency source," PGS said.
"The innovative ELO survey design combines optimal spatial sampling for better subsurface imaging together with long offset acquisition for accurate velocity model building. ELO is a cost-competitive and efficient configuration compared to other solutions for imaging deep targets," PGS said.

“We are very pleased to be awarded this contract, which secures PGS vessels to operate in Egyptian waters until May 2021, building on an extended campaign for several super majors since July 2020. In a rapidly changing energy market, exploration seismic requires increasingly advanced survey designs, such as the ELO configuration, to generate high-quality seismic data in complex geologies,” said Nathan Oliver, EVP Sales & Services of PGS.

Energy Geoscience Activity Africa Techology

