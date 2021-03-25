EMGS Nets 3D CSEM Survey Work in Southeast Asia

Norwegian offshore survey company EMGS said Thursday it had won a 3D CSEM contract in Southeast Asia.

"This is EMGS's first CSEM data acquisition contract with this customer," EMGS said without sharing who the customer was.

"The company expects that the acquisition will take place in the beginning of Q3 2021. The expected contract value is between USD 6 and 7 million, dependent on certain options for the customer," EMGS said.

The survey will be acquired using the Atlantic Guardian vessel following the multi-client acquisition in Mexico.

EMGS said the contract would necessitate rescheduling of the previously announced prefunded Utsira High multi-client survey in Norway until

early Q4 2021.