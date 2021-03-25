Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
EMGS Nets 3D CSEM Survey Work in Southeast Asia

March 25, 2021

Atlantic Guardian - Credit: EMGS
Norwegian offshore survey company EMGS said Thursday it had won a 3D CSEM contract in Southeast Asia. 

"This is EMGS's first CSEM data acquisition contract with this customer," EMGS said without sharing who the customer was.

"The company expects that the acquisition will take place in the beginning of Q3 2021. The expected contract value is between USD 6 and 7 million, dependent on certain options for the customer," EMGS said.

The survey will be acquired using the Atlantic Guardian vessel following the multi-client acquisition in Mexico.

EMGS said the contract would necessitate rescheduling of the previously announced prefunded Utsira High multi-client survey in Norway until
early Q4 2021.

