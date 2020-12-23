EMGS Nets Gulf of Mexico Survey Gig

Norwegian offshore survey services company EMGS has secured a contract in the Gulf of Mexico.

Following a letter of award signed earlier in December, the Oslo-listed company said Wednesday that the project contract had been signed.

The contract is for a 3D CSEM and MT (magnetotelluric) multi-client survey in the Gulf of Mexico. It did not say who the client was.

In its statement announcing the letter of award earlier this month, EMGS said the counterparty was one of its existing clients and that the deal represented "the first project for this customer in the Gulf of Mexico."

Based on the letter of award, EMGS said earlier this month it would mobilize its Atlantic Guardian vessel for the project. The vessel is currently moored in Norway. EMGS, per LOA, said it expected the survey to take one to two months.

"The company has begun preparations and expects commencement of the survey in late Q1 2021," EMGS said Wednesday.