Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

EMGS Nets Gulf of Mexico Survey Gig

December 23, 2020

Atlantic Guardian - Credit: EMGS
Atlantic Guardian - Credit: EMGS

Norwegian offshore survey services company EMGS has secured a contract in the Gulf of Mexico.

Following a letter of award signed earlier in December, the Oslo-listed company said Wednesday that the project contract had been signed.

The contract is for a 3D CSEM and MT (magnetotelluric) multi-client survey in the Gulf of Mexico. It did not say who the client was.

In its statement announcing the letter of award earlier this month, EMGS said the counterparty was one of its existing clients and that the deal represented "the first project for this customer in the Gulf of Mexico."

Based on the letter of award, EMGS said earlier this month it would mobilize its Atlantic Guardian vessel for the project. The vessel is currently moored in Norway. EMGS, per LOA, said it expected the survey to take one to two months.

"The company has begun preparations and expects commencement of the survey in late Q1 2021," EMGS said Wednesday.

Energy Vessels Geoscience Activity Europe North America Seismic

Related Offshore News

Pacific Drilling drillships - Credit: Rab Lawrence/Flickr under CC BY 2.0 license

Pacific Drilling Set to Emerge from Bankruptcy as Court...
Credit: Vantage Drilling

Trident Energy Books Vantage Jack-Up for E. Guinea...


Trending Offshore News

Stena IceMAX- Credit: Paul McClimond/MarineTraffic

The Bahamas: BPC Spuds Perseverance #1 Offshore Well
Drilling
Credit: Gusto

Shelf Drilling Sells Jack-Up Rig to ADNOC for $77.6M
Drilling

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

VIDEO: GIEK Discusses Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm Financing

VIDEO: GIEK Discusses Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm Financing

Current News

Esvagt SOV Rescues Injured Fishermen in the North Sea

Esvagt SOV Rescues Injured Fishermen in the North Sea

Woodside Wraps Buy of Cairn's Interests Offshore Senegal

Woodside Wraps Buy of Cairn's Interests Offshore Senegal

Australia: North West Shelf Partners Execute 3rd Party Gas Processing Deals

Australia: North West Shelf Partners Execute 3rd Party Gas Processing Deals

Huisman Crane for First Jones Act Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Huisman Crane for First Jones Act Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine