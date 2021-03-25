Petronas Becomes First Company to Produce LNG from Two FLNG Units

Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas has become the first energy company to produce LNG from two floating LNG facilities, after the LNG shipment was delivered by its floating LNG facility PFLNG DUA on Wednesday, March 24.

The cargo was loaded onto the Seri Camar LNG Carrier operated by MISC Bhd for shipment to our LNG Buyer in Thailand.

The PFLNG DUOA is located at Block H Rotan gas field, around 140 kilometers offshore Sabah, Malaysia.

"This milestone confirms the viability of Petronas’ push in unlocking stranded and deep-water gas fields with floating LNG (FLNG) solutions that are more sustainable and economical compared with conventional solutions," Petronas said.

To remind, Petronas was the first company in the world to have an operational FLNG facility when it brought online its PFLNG SATU in 2016. PFLNG SATU also completed the world’s first FLNG relocation when it was deployed in March 2019 to Sabah’s Kebabangan gas field from the Kanowit gas field in Sarawak.

Commenting on the PFLNG DUA milestone, the oil and gas company's President and CEO Muhammad Taufik said: “Petronas is proud of this significant milestone from our second floating LNG facility. PFLNG DUA’s first cargo demonstrates our commitment to continue our pioneering efforts in providing more sustainable solutions to harness further value from LNG production through technological advancements.

"Similar to our flagship floating facility, PFLNG DUA’s mobility will allow us to unlock even more marginal and stranded gas fields in the future, providing PETRONAS with new and sustainable sources of LNG to meet the growing demand for cleaner energy,” he added.

