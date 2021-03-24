Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petronas Hires Velesto Jack-Up Rig Duo

March 24, 2021

Naga 5 - Credit: Velesto
Naga 5 - Credit: Velesto

Malaysian drilling contactor Velesto Drilling has won two offshore drilling rig contracts with Petronas Carigali.

Under the contracts valued at $20.76 million in total, Petronas Carigali will hire Velesto's jack-up rigs Naga 2 and Naga 5.

The Naga 2 jack-up, built by Drydocks, will drill three firm wells for the Malaysian oil company, with the start-up scheduled between May 15, 2021, and June 2021. The rig has a drilling depth capability of 30,000  (9144 meters)  feet and has a rated operating water depth of 350 feet (106.68 meters).

As for the other rig, the Naga 5, it will drill one firm well with an extension option of one plus one well, on the same terms and conditions with an expected start date between April 1, 2021, and April 14, 2021.

The three-legged jack-up Naga 5 rig, built by Singapore's Keppel Fels, has a drilling depth capability of 30,000 feet (9144 meters) and has a rated operating water depth of 400 feet (121.92 meters).

Drilling Asia Rigs

