PSE Kinsale Energy Taps NHV for Helicopter Services in Support of Decom Work Off Ireland

Offshore helicopter operator NHV Group has secured a contract in Ireland with PSE Kinsale Energy Ltd in support of its decommissioning operations in the Celtic Sea.

PSE Kinsale Energy, a Petronas subsidiary, last in July said that the Kinsale area offshore gas fields in Ireland had officially ceased production, after more than 40 years online, setting the stage for the decommissioning work to begin. It then Stena Drilling's Stena Spey semi-submersible drilling rig for the decommissioning campaign.

Now, under the contract with NHV, the transfer flights towards the Stena Spey drilling rig, about 50 km off the south coast of Cork, are expected to start in April 2021 for a duration of six to eight months. NHV AS Denmark, NHV’s Danish branch, will be performing the contract. The agreement includes the provision of one Leonardo AW139 aircraft.

Lars Skov, Managing Director for NHV AS and Group Commercial Manager commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with Kinsale Energy on this project and feel confident that its offshore workforce will appreciate our passion for safe and reliable operations. I am also proud that within a month’s time, our team has established a fully operational base in Cork. A solid proof of the agility, flexibility and adaptability that have always been present in NHV’s DNA”.