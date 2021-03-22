Norway: OMV Gets OK for Ommadawn Drilling

Austrian oil and gas company OMV has secured regulatory consent to drill an offshore well at the Ommadawn prospect in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

Norway's offshore safety body the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway said Friday it has given OMV consent to drill the exploration well formally named 1/3-13

OMV will drill the well, located in the production license 970, using the Maersk Integrator jack-up rig, owned by Maersk Drilling. The water depth at the site is 71 meters.

The drilling operation is expected to take 41 days to complete in case no discovery is made, or 79 days in case of a discovery.