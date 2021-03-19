Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Offshore Wind Webinar: A Look Into the Emerging US Market

March 19, 2021

© Fokke / Adobe Stock
© Fokke / Adobe Stock

Join speakers from ABB, Lloyd’s Register, Equinor and World Energy Reports as we explore why 2021 is the year for offshore wind in the United States.

WHEN: Thursday,  March 25, 2021, 11 a.m. EDT (US).

From eight turbines for 42MW of capacity at the end of 2020, 2021 will be the year when northeast and mid-Atlantic offshore wind projects start to receive construction and operations clearance to deliver a pipeline of projects set to meet state procurement targets of 31GW by 2035. Ports, fabricators, component manufacturers, vessel operators, engineering firms and lenders will benefit from the $87 billion capex and a $2.8 billion annual opex opportunity. The Great Lakes and the Pacific Coast will make advances.

PRESENTERS:

  • Dave Lee - Senior Account Manager, New Build, ABB Marine & Ports  
  • Philip Lewis - Director of Research, World Energy Reports
  • Julia Bovey - Director, External Affairs, Equinor Wind US  
  • Chris Pfisterer - Vice President, Energy Transition & Integration, Lloyd's Register, Marine & Offshore

Moderated by Greg Trauthwein, Editor and Associate Publisher, Offshore Engineer and Maritime Reporter & Engineering News magazines.

Offshore Wind Webinar: A Look Into the Emerging US Market

