Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway's Feb Oil Production Slightly Above Forecast

March 19, 2021

Credit: Arlid/AdobeStock
Credit: Arlid/AdobeStock

Norway's oil production slightly exceeded official expectations in February, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Friday.

Crude oil output slipped 0.6% from January to 1.793 million barrels per day (bpd) in February, while the NPD's forecast for the month had stood at 1.785 million.

Oil output was 1.8% higher than in February of 2020.

The daily output of natural gas in February was at 321 million cubic meters, in line with the NPD's forecast but down from 341 million cubic meters in the same month a year ago.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

Energy Activity Europe Production

Related Offshore News

Photo: Øyvind Hagen / Equinor

Heerema to Remove, Aker Solutions to Recycle Heimdal and...
OPL 245 location - Credit: Eni

Eni, Shell Acquitted in Nigerian Oil Block Graft Case


Trending Offshore News

Image by KingmaPhotos/AdobeStock

ADNOC Suspends Petrofac from Competing for New Contracts...
Energy
Credit: Hess

INEOS E&P to Buy Hess Denmark for $150 Million
Energy

Insight

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

Medco Taps Uzma's MMSVS for Bualuang Field Work

Medco Taps Uzma's MMSVS for Bualuang Field Work

Siemens Energy to Deliver Topside Modules for MISC-built FPSO

Siemens Energy to Deliver Topside Modules for MISC-built FPSO

Equinor Sees Drop in Emissions in 2020

Equinor Sees Drop in Emissions in 2020

Mexico: Government to Absorb Pemex Debt Payments

Mexico: Government to Absorb Pemex Debt Payments

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine