Vattenfall Finds First Buyer for Hollandse Kust Zuid Power

March 18, 2021

Swedish power company Vattenfall has signed its first power contract for the offshore wind farm Hollandse Kust Zuid, located in the Dutch North Sea.

Under the contract, Air Liquide will purchase 100GWh of electricity per year from the wind farm located off the Dutch coast.

The 15-year contract will start in 2023 when the Hollandse Kust Zuid wind farm is operational. Air Liquide, a company providing gases, technologies and services for the industry and health sectors, will use the electricity to power its factories in the Netherlands.

Martijn Hagens, CEO Vattenfall Netherlands: "We are delighted that Air Liquide, which has ambitious sustainability targets, will purchase fossil-free electricity from Vattenfall. Long-term contracts like these provide us with financial security and enable us to keep investing in wind and solar farms, a cornerstone in our ambition to enable fossil free living within one generation. The Netherlands is turning to a fossil-free future and we want to make that a reality for our customers.”

Hollandse Kust Zuid is the first subsidy free offshore wind farm in the world. It will be located between 18 and 36 kilometers off the Dutch coast, between The Hague and Zandvoort. 

Construction will start in 2021. In 2023, when the wind farm is operational, the 140 wind turbines will produce more than 6 TWh of green electricity annually. 

"The electricity will be available to households, government and businesses and thus contribute to Vattenfall’s ambition to provide all its Dutch customers with 100 per cent Dutch fossil-free electricity by 2030," Vattenfall said.

