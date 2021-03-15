Ex-CEO of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind Joins Maersk Supply Service Board

Philippe Kavafyan, former CEO of offshore wind turbine maker MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has been appointed as new board member at the Danish offshore vessel operator Maersk Supply Service.

"As former CEO of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, Kavafyan comes with in-depth knowledge about the offshore wind industry, supporting Maersk Supply Service’s transition towards renewable energy," Maersk Supply Services said.

Chairman of Maersk Supply Service Henriette Thygesen said: “With Philippe’s background, Maersk Supply Service gains a senior advisor on its board that brings valuable insights into the offshore wind industry. In our transition towards renewables, it is essential that we both build on our 50 years of offshore experience and also bring new knowledge.

"We expect that offshore wind will be an area of significant importance for Maersk Supply Service in the future, and are confident that Philippe can help us accelerate this journey.”

Philippe Kavafyan: "The maritime experience and capabilities of Maersk Supply Service will be a key element in maturing the floating offshore wind market. Maersk Supply Service can unlock potential for itself and the industry in a promising segment, where both technologies and operational processes remain to be established. With this opportunity, I am very pleased to have a chance to contribute further to Danish recognised leadership in the Energy Transition."

Philippe Kavafyan has worked in the energy sector for companies like Electricité de France, General Electric and Areva. He most recently served as CEO for MHI Vestas Offshore Wind from 2018 to 2020.

He has been involved in the onshore and offshore wind industry for more than 18 years. He was first elected President of the Offshore Wind Committee of the French Renewable Association in 2013, then became President of the Industrial Wind Committee in 2016 and latest chairman for WindEurope in 2020.

He is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines de Paris. Kavafyan will replace Mads Winther on the Maersk Supply Service Board of Directors.

The Maersk Supply Service Board of Directors now consist of chairman Henriette Thygesen, Johan Uggla, Magnus Warholm and Philippe Kavafyan.