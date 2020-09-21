MHI Vestas CEO to Chair European Wind Energy Association WindEurope

Philippe Kavafyan, CEO offshore wind turbine maker MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, will chair Europe’s wind energy association, WindEurope, for the next 18 months.

Kavafyan has been elected Chair of WindEurope by the association’s Board of Directors, a move which MHI Vestas sees as a sign of the growing importance of offshore wind in Europe’s wind industry,

"Mr. Kavafyan has been CEO of MHI Vestas since April 2018 and has strengthened the company into a leading pure play offshore wind turbine manufacturer," MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, with manufacturing facilities in both Denmark and the UK, as well as installing, operating and servicing projects in Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, and the UK, said.

Kavafyan takes over the Chair role from Vattenfall’s Senior Vice President, Business Area Wind, Gunnar Groebler.

"The European wind industry will play a central role to address two major challenges we are facing: the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 health crisis, and a fair transition to a sustainable energy system,” said MHI Vestas CEO and new WindEurope Chair, Philippe Kavafyan.

"As wind power is turning mainstream, as an industry, we have a responsibility to ensure an inclusive path to a decarbonized future. The wind expertise, the skills, the supply chain are unique in Europe. With the renewed ambition of the economic recovery plans, they will be ready to navigate the impending crisis. I am honored to be elected by my peers to represent the full value chain of wind energy in Europe, a successful industry contributing, with jobs and innovation, to recognized leadership in the world.”

WindEurope CEO Giles Dickson said: "Through his exceptional work at MHI Vestas, Philippe Kavafyan has shown his vision for the energy transition – and delivered on it. He’s made MHI Vestas a leading player in offshore wind in Europe and around the world. We’re delighted to welcome such an experienced leader as our new Chair. His extensive knowledge of European energy will help shape the next steps on wind energy’s path to become Europe’s leading source of electricity”.