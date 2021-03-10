CWind Sells CTV Endeavour to Wood Marine

CWind, a provider of project services and crew transfer vessels (CTV) to the offshore wind industry, reports it has completed the sale of its CTV Endeavour to Wood Marine, a port services operator based in Suffolk, U.K.

According to CWind, part of the Global Marine Group (GMG), the sale the 18.5-meter catamaran with a maximum speed of 27 knots, is part of the company’s plan to remodel its CTV fleet.

“We continuously review the composition of our fleet of over 20 CTVs, to actively divest tonnage and upgrade our fleet to suit market requirements.” Joshua Brennan, operations director at CWind. “The sale of Endeavour means we can focus on introducing new vessels to our fleet as part of our commitment to lower emissions and provide comfortable, cost-effective CTVs for our customers.”

CWind is actively pursuing new vessels, including the world’s first Hybrid SES CTV, which is currently under construction and will join the CWind fleet in February 2021.

Endeavour will join Wood Marine’s two other multipurpose workboats, providing port services including crew and stores transfers, hydrographic surveying, ATV support and dive support.

Andrew Wood, managing director at Wood Marine, said, “We’re pleased to welcome Endeavour to our fleet, providing us with a cost-effective crew and stores transfer solution with greater deck capacity for stores and surveying activities, with a large cabin for crew transit. With the addition of the Endeavour, we can service multiple vessels simultaneously to support all of our diverse customers’ needs.”