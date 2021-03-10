Five-Year Deal: EnerMech to Service Chevron's Oil and Gas Facilities in Australia

UK-based oilfield services company EnerMech has won a five-year contract with Chevron to provide a range of integrated services to the U.S oil giant's Western Australian oil and gas facilities.

The deal will see EnerMech continue to deliver pipeline services including pipe cleaning, nitrogen purging, and process plant drying, integrity leak and pressure testing, hydraulic hose integrity management, and specialist hydraulic services.

Paul McCarthy, EnerMech’s regional director for Asia Pacific said: “Having worked together since 2016, we have built up a trusted relationship with Chevron and we are proud to be continuing our work together over the next five years and beyond.

"This award recognizes our ongoing commitment to serving Chevron and will allow us to build on the foundations we have in Australia as we further enhance our technology offering.”

EnerMech, did not say which projects exactly are covered by the agreement, but it did share photos of Chevron's Wheatstone and Gorgon projects as part of its press release sent out on Wednesday. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.



