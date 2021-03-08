Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Jumbo and SAL to Form Joint Venture

March 8, 2021

(Photo: SAL)
German-based breakbulk and project cargo shipping company SAL and Dutch maritime heavy lift transport and installation contractor Jumbo have announced their intention to form a joint venture.

Combining a large part of their fleets, engineering and commercial activities serves the goal of sustainable transport capacity and growth. The Jumbo-SAL-Alliance would be focused on gaining logistical efficiencies, such as joint fleet operations, and benefits for its customers, such as increased flexibility and offering customers worldwide a carefree logistics solution for both breakbulk and outsized cargoes.

The joint venture is subject to clearance by the German competition authority Bundeskartellamt and Dutch in-company legal requirements. Both companies have started the necessary procedures toward obtaining formal approval.

Offshore Heavy Lift

© J_a_s / Adobe Stock

Credit: vipaladi/AdobeStock

