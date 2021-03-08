Brazil: Enauta Launches Bidding Process for Atlanta Field FPSO

Brazilian oil company Enauta has launched the bidding process for the FPSO for the full development of the Atlanta field, in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.

The Atlanta field has been producing oil via Petrojarl I FPSO - an early production system.

Enauta expects that the bidding process for the full field development FPSo will be completed in 10 to 12 months, with companies with proven experience in developing similar projects invited to take part.

The bidding considers an FPSO with a capacity to process 50 thousand barrels of oil per day, to which 6 to 8 producing wells will be connected, including the 3 wells already in operation in the Early Production System (EPS).

According to Enauta, the bidding process considers the adaptation of an existing FPSO, which has never been deployed, made possible by an exclusive agreement for 12 months with an option to purchase signed by Enauta. The winning bidder will have the right to exercise this option, Enauta said.

Carlos Mastrangelo, Production & Development Officer, commented: “We are starting the bidding process very confident in the resilience of our project. The EPS brought us relevant information to reduce uncertainties when implementing the FDS, which will be developed utilizing only well-known technologies.”

Enauta, which will soon own a 100 percent stake in the Atalanta field, following Barra's decision to exit the field, last month resumed production from the Atlanta oil field.

Enauta, previously known as Quireoz Galvao, had in November 2020 announced the "preventive suspension" of Atlanta field’s production, after corrosion found in some of the equipment that could harm functionality.

The company then decided to replace the tubes in one of the heaters of the 7-ATL-4HB- RJS well at the field.