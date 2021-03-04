Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Archer's Malaysian Agent Wins Extension with Petronas

March 4, 2021

Credit: Archer
Quarterback Services, the local agent of Archer Well Company has secured a one-year extension with Petronas Carigali for the provision of well downhole leak detection services using ultrasound technology.

Archer said that the original contract had been for an initial period of three years, plus one optional year.  The extension will start on April 16, 2021, until April 15, 2022. 

Under the extension, Archer will provide well integrity services ranging from downhole leak/flow detection, corrosion logging, ultrasound-based downhole visualization and cement quality measurement services for Petronas Carigali’s operations in Malaysian waters.

Lage Nordby, Vice President, Archer Wireline International, said: “This is an important extension for Archer as it provides us the opportunity to continuously offer our unique Well Integrity capabilities and serves as an excellent leverage for other potential customers contemplating tendering Well Integrity services at large.  

