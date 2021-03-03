Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Floating Wind Company BW Ideol Seeks Euronext Growth Listing

March 3, 2021

BW Ideol, a company created last month after FPSO firm BW Offshore announced its investment into floating wind company Ideol, has applied for listing on Euronext Growth.

"Oslo Børs has received an application for admission to trading on Euronext Growth from BW Ideol AS," the Oslo stock exchange said in an announcement on Wednesday.

BW Offshore said mid-February that Ideol would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the new entity BW Ideol, "a floating offshore wind champion targeting large-scale projects."

"BW Offshore will invest 60 million euros to get hold of a strategic stake in BW Ideol.  BW Ideol is planning to seek admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo by the end of March 2021," BW Offshore said at the time.

BW Offshore expects to hold approximately 50% of the shares outstanding in BW Ideol post the contemplated capital raise and listing. The share acquisition and participation in the capital raise will be funded from BW Offshore's existing liquidity reserves. Ideol management and employees are expected to own about 20% of the shares post listing.

The transaction and listing are expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.  

Energy Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Activity Europe Renewables

Related Offshore News

Credit: Ocean Winds

Ocean Winds, Terna Energy Looking to Build Floating Wind...
Credit: Ocean Infinity

Ocean Infinity to Buy MMT


Trending Offshore News

For illustration only - An oil platform at Hess-operated Tubular Bells field in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Hess (The photo has been cropped)

CERAWeek: Oil Bosses See Crude Oil Demand Climbing, Even...
Energy
Credit: hro1980/AdobeStock

ABS: U.S. Offshore Wind Vessel Demand Set to Soar
Offshore

Insight

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Video

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

Current News

OOS Sees "Strong Increase" in Requests for Charter of its Semi-Sub Crane Vessels

OOS Sees "Strong Increase" in Requests for Charter of its Semi-Sub Crane Vessels

CERAWEEK: Energy Firms, Gov'ts Bet on Hydrogen Boom. Payday Far Away

CERAWEEK: Energy Firms, Gov'ts Bet on Hydrogen Boom. Payday Far Away

Cavusoglu: Turkey, Egypt Could Sign Maritime Demarcation Deal

Cavusoglu: Turkey, Egypt Could Sign Maritime Demarcation Deal

Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Investor Coalition CURE Pushes Exxon to Do More

Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Investor Coalition CURE Pushes Exxon to Do More

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine