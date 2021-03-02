Oceaneering Wins Integrated Rig Services Deal in Gulf of Mexico

Oceaneering's Subsea Robotics (SSR) and Offshore Projects Group (OPG) have been awarded an integrated rig services contract covering the Murphy Oil-operated Khaleesi/Mormont and Samurai fields in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The work scope includes the provision of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) with collocated ROV tooling and technicians, remote positioning and metrology survey resources, and installation and workover control system (IWOCS) equipment and technicians. Work is scheduled to begin in early 2021 and carry into 2022.

Earl Childress, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, said, “The operator’s decision to contract our robotics and IWOCS services is a positive and anticipated response to our realigned segments, which allows us to deliver the integrated processes and products that enable consistent and efficient work scopes.”

Oceaneering did not share the financial details.

The contract with Murphy Oil follows the recently awarded contract for Oceaneering’s Manufactured Products segment to supply 2-inch M5 connectors and chemical throttle valves for the Khaleesi/Mormont and Samurai tieback project. This contract was awarded by TechnipFMC.

The Samurai and Khaleesi/Mormont fields will be tied back to the King’s Quay semi-submersible production unit, 280 kilometers (175 miles) south of New Orleans in the Green Canyon area of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The platform, designed to process up to 80 thousand barrels of oil per day and up to 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, is under construction in South Korea - was 77% complete, and is expected to receive first oil in 2022.



