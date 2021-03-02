Norway: Vysus Group Nets Oseberg Field Work

Vysus Group, an engineering and technology consultancy, has been awarded a contract by Norway's Aibel for work on Equinor's Oseberg Field Center offshore Norway.

The contract follows an award by Equinor to Aibel of a five-year portfolio deal for major project activities to be performed at Oseberg Field Center.

The scope will see Vysus Group perform various safety studies, from hazard identification studies to carrying out consequence modelling and quantitative risk analysis.

"The project is designed to maximize gas exports via low-pressure production, while minimizing CO2 emissions from what is an energy-intensive process. The work carried out by Vysus Group represents one of several key elements in the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the Oseberg OGP project," said Vysus Group-



