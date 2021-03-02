Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway: Vysus Group Nets Oseberg Field Work

March 2, 2021

Oseberg field centre in the North Sea. (Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland / Equinor ASA)
Oseberg field centre in the North Sea. (Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland / Equinor ASA)

Vysus Group, an engineering and technology consultancy, has been awarded a contract by Norway's Aibel for work on Equinor's Oseberg Field Center offshore Norway.

The contract follows an award by Equinor to Aibel of a five-year portfolio deal for major project activities to be performed at Oseberg Field Center.

The scope will see Vysus Group perform various safety studies, from hazard identification studies to carrying out consequence modelling and quantitative risk analysis.

"The project is designed to maximize gas exports via low-pressure production, while minimizing CO2 emissions from what is an energy-intensive process. The work carried out by Vysus Group represents one of several key elements in the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the Oseberg OGP project," said Vysus Group-


Energy Engineering North Sea Industry News Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Credit: MSI

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?
Credit: Ocean Infinity

Ocean Infinity to Buy MMT


Trending Offshore News

© Naeblys/AdobeStock

Geothermal Energy: A New Life for Old Offshore Oil Wells?
Technology
Preparing simulated downhole test rig with temperature and conductivity sensors. Photo from Rawwater

Plugging the Hole
Technology

Insight

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Video

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

Current News

Norway: Vysus Group Nets Oseberg Field Work

Norway: Vysus Group Nets Oseberg Field Work

Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm Generates First Power

Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm Generates First Power

Ocean Infinity to Buy MMT

Ocean Infinity to Buy MMT

CGG CEO Joins TechnipFMC Board

CGG CEO Joins TechnipFMC Board

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine