Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SSE Renewables, Acciona JV to Target Offshore Wind Opportunities in Portugal, Spain

February 26, 2021

Credit: SSE Renewables
Credit: SSE Renewables

UK-based SSE Renewables and Spanish Acciona have this week signed an exclusivity agreement to create a joint venture targeting the emerging Spanish and Portuguese offshore wind markets. 

"Spain and Portugal have both set net-zero emissions targets for 2050 and are two of the leading countries in Europe for renewable energy in terms of capacity built to date and ambitions for the future. The Spanish Government is expected to publish an offshore wind strategy this year," SSE Renewable said.

"Together, SSE Renewables and Acciona will create a JV with expertise throughout the development, construction and operation of offshore wind and wider renewables, as well as in the Iberian market and regulatory landscape. The exclusivity agreement between SSE Renewables and Acciona also includes scope to jointly explore other offshore wind markets beyond Spain and Portugal," SSE added.

Jim Smith, Managing Director of SSE Renewables said: "I am delighted to be entering into this exclusivity agreement with Acciona. Partnering with a well-established Spanish renewable developer will enable SSE Renewables to bring its offshore wind expertise to help Spain and Portugal achieve their ambition to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. It also demonstrates our intent to build our strong wind energy pipeline beyond the UK and Ireland."

Rafael Mateo, CEO of Acciona Energy, said: “After successfully developing a leading global position in onshore wind and photovoltaic technologies, a partnership with SSE Renewables will allow us to accelerate our entry into the offshore wind market, where we also see great potential. It is a natural step forward in our strategy of providing the best possible alternatives for clients looking for clean energy solutions.”

Energy Industry News Activity Europe ffshore Wind

Related Offshore News

The Energean Power FPSO Illustration - the vessel will be used to develop Energean's gas fields offshore Israel - Credit: Energean

Energean Takes Full Ownership of Energean Israel
The U.S. representatives last week listed 15 ships, in a letter sent to Secretary Antony Blinken, that are "possibly engaged" in laying pipelines or related activities at the Nord Stream 2 project since Jan. 1 when the latest U.S. sanctions became law, including the Russia flagged vessels, the Ivan Sidorenko, the Murman, and Fortuna - Image: Fortuna vessel/Credit: Peter Remde/MarineTraffic.com

Report: Baker Hughes, 17 Other Firms Quit Nord Stream 2...


Trending Offshore News

An illustration of a Fast4Ward FPSO - The image doesn't reflect the final look of the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré/ Copyright © SBM Offshore

Petrobras, SBM Offshore Sign LoI for Giant Búzios Field...
Offshore
Credit: Katherine Welles - stock.adobe.com

ExxonMobil's Total Oil and Gas Reserves Drop by a Third
Industry News

Insight

Market Report: FPSOs ... Charting the Path Ahead

Market Report: FPSOs ... Charting the Path Ahead

Video

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

Current News

Eni Officially Enters Giant Offshore Wind Project in UK

Eni Officially Enters Giant Offshore Wind Project in UK

Bumi Armada 4Q Profit Boosted by Armada Kraken FPSO Performance

Bumi Armada 4Q Profit Boosted by Armada Kraken FPSO Performance

C-Innovation Invests in Covid-19 Mitigation on its Offshore Construction Vessels

C-Innovation Invests in Covid-19 Mitigation on its Offshore Construction Vessels

Turkish Oil Spill Response Firm Acquires Saab Seaeye ROV

Turkish Oil Spill Response Firm Acquires Saab Seaeye ROV

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine