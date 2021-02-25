Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Alexey Miller to Stay at Gazprom Helm for Five More Years

February 25, 2021

Alexey Miller. Photo by TASS, shared by Gazprom
Alexey Miller. Photo by TASS, shared by Gazprom

Alexey Miller will remain at the helm of the Russian oil and gas giant Gazprom for another five years, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. 

"The Board of Directors reviewed the issue of electing the Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee and unanimously resolved to reelect Alexey Miller as Chairman of the Management Committee for a 5-year term starting from May 31, 2021," Gazprom said in a brief statement.

Miller has been Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee since 2001. 

In February 2016, the Gazprom Board of Directors re-elected him as Chairman of the Management Committee for a 5-year term starting from May 31, 2016.

