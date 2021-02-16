Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Tekmar's Pipeshield Launches Subsea Grouting Division

February 16, 2021

Credit: Pipeshield
Credit: Pipeshield

Tekmar Group's Pipeshield International has launched a new subsea grouting division, which the company says will strengthen its range of subsea protection, support, and stabilization solutions.

"The introduction of a new Grouting Division builds on Pipeshield’s extensive experience in fabric formwork and grout bag solutions. It enables the company to execute turnkey grouting projects for both offshore and onshore application, whilst realizing synergies with their existing products and services." the company said.

Steve Howlett, Managing Director at Pipeshield International said: ‘Pipeshield is delighted to announce, as part of our growth plan, the launch of our Subsea Grouting Division. Our services will include free-span correction, structural grouting, and scour prevention and will be offered to all our existing customers and markets.  

