Three60 Energy Names EPC&C Projects Director. Plans to Recruit 50 People

February 16, 2021

Garrie Scott / Image Credit: Three60 Energy (Image Cropped)
Garrie Scott / Image Credit: Three60 Energy (Image Cropped)

UK-based energy services company Three60 Energy has appointed Garrie Scott as Projects Director in its Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPC&C) service line, and has outlined plans to recruit 50 people over the next 12 months.

The company, which provides subsurface, wells, EPC&C and operations asset lifecycle services, said: "Garrie brings significant UK and international energy industry experience to THREE60 Energy having spent over four decades with operators, consultancy, and tier 1 EPC organizations in senior positions.

"He enhances the Three60 EPC&C management team with a strong track record, delivering across all phases of the project lifecycle in brownfield and major project environments. From front-end to execute phase, Garrie’s project management career has focussed on collaborating with clients and stakeholders to successfully deliver high value against project objectives,"   

Three60 Energy said Scott's appointment comes as the company outlines plans to recruit 50 people over the next 12 months amid new global contract wins and predicted growth throughout 2021.

Three60 Energy Managing Director, Alasdair Smith said: “Garrie has successfully delivered some of the industry’s most complex brownfield projects in recent times while also building long-term relationships in the delivery of modification portfolios. He brings drive, enthusiasm and new ideas in everything he does and I’m delighted he has chosen to join the Three60 Energy team."

