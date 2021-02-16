Vestas Appoints Asia Pacific Regional President

Wind turbine maker Vestas - which last week announced it would build the world's largest offshore wind turbine - said Monday it had appointed Purvin Patel as Regional President of Asia Pacific, to strengthen its presence and market position in strategic and fast-growing markets in the region.

Patel joins Vestas from a position as CEO of ISS UK & Ireland, bringing more than 25 years of commercial and operational leadership experience from this role, as well as previous leadership positions at Walmart, Kingfisher Group (UK) and RadhaKrishna Foodland, Vestas said.

Patel, who took up the role Monday, succeeds Clive Turton, who will leave the company after heading Vestas Asia Pacific since 2017.

“I’m delighted to welcome Purvin Patel on board to lead Vestas Asia Pacific as renewables continue to expand their reach in a region with growing electricity needs. Wind and renewable energy have become mainstream, and Purvin’s solid operational background will be a strong asset as we broaden our presence in the region’s existing fast-growing markets and leverage our joint venture in Japan. I’d also like to thank Clive Turton for his contributions to Vestas throughout the last four years and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors,” said Juan Araluce, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer.

Citing a Woodmac report, Vestas said that the demand for renewable energy is expected to grow significantly across the Asia Pacific region in the coming decade, including in key markets such as India, Japan, Vietnam, Korea and Australia.

#Vestas will continue to invest in offering the right solutions for our customers and expand our footprint in the region to meet this demand. Mr. Patel will play a key role in this process with his strong commercial and operational competencies, driving a stronger and more consolidated regional setup in Asia Pacific," Vestas said.

“Vestas has established itself as the global leader in onshore wind and pioneered wind energy in many markets in Asia Pacific region. Together with our strong manufacturing footprint and increased emphasis on offshore wind and development, there’s a huge potential for Vestas to grow profitably in Asia Pacific, and together with the great team in Asia Pacific, I look forward to grasping these opportunities,” said Purvin Patel, incoming President of Vestas Asia Pacific.

During his time at ISS, Patel also served as Country Manager & Chief Executive Officer of ISS Facility Services India, which employs approximately 60,000 employees, and has been responsible for driving key strategic and transformation projects at board level.



