Norwegian Offshore Safety Body Taps Vysus for Risk Consulting Services

Engineering and technology consultancy Vysus Group - formerly LR Energy - has signed a framework agreement with the Norwegian offshore oil and gas safety body Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA)

The agreement will see Vysus Group support continuous improvement related to safety and provide advice in risk analysis and emergency preparedness, helping the PSA investigate accidents and incidents over a two-year period, with the option to extend the agreement for an additional two years into 2024, Vysus said.

To remind, in a report in October 2020, the PSA Norway pointed to a growing number of offshore incidents and said that the coronavirus pandemic may have lead to a hike in the number of serious incidents, and a record number of PSA investigations.



Vysus said Monday that the scope of work under the agreement with the PSA Norway would include assessments to determine risk that may cause damage to offshore personnel or the environment, the evaluation of emergency preparedness conditions to limit the impact of an incident, and various studies which may include the assessment of new technologies, fire and explosion calculations, security systems or process solutions.

Vysus Group’s team of experts will also support the PSA on projects to highlight the level of risk within the petroleum activities.

Vysus also cited a recent survey by the Norwegian Statistics Bureau (SSB) has found that investments in oil and gas activity in 2021 are accelerating, with an estimated 166.3 billion NOK ($18.4 billion) boost to the petroleum industry, up from the 148.6 billion NOK forecast in August 2020.

Robert Nyiredy, VP Risk Management Consulting, Vysus Group said: “By proactively identifying risk, and arming asset operators with key data and insights, the PSA is helping to prevent serious health and safety issues and catastrophic environmental disasters before they arise, thus protecting the environment and the hundreds of thousands of personnel working in Norway’s oil and gas sector each year. This has never been more important than it is today, as operators face the challenges associated with reduced manpower and Covid-19 restrictions.”

Nyiredy continued: “We are proud to continue our relationship with the PSA, and to have the opportunity to support its sharp focus on safety through this latest agreement. The appointment is testament to the trust and confidence that Vysus Group has built with the government authority, and our commitment to making global oil and gas operations as efficient and safe as possible through our specialist risk management services.”





