Palfinger to Deliver Lifeboats, Cranes for Anna Nery FPSO

February 12, 2021

Credit: Palfinger
Palfinger has won an order to deliver cranes, lifeboats, a rescue boat, and davits for Malaysia-based Yinson's Anna Nery FPSO, which will, once complete be deployed at Petrobras' Marlim 2 field offshore Brazil.

Under the order, Palfinger will deliver two electro-hydraulic stiff boom cranes adapted to the specific requirements of the project.

Each crane comes with a total outreach of 41 meters and a maximum lifting capacity of 35 metric tons. Beyond that, the FPSO vessel will be equipped with one rescue boat, four lifeboats, and the accompanying davits. Each lifeboat is designed and built for 75 persons.

The deployment of the Anna Nery FPSO, built from the converted Falcon tanker, represents Yinson’s largest project to date and its first deployment in Brazil.

"We are very pleased and proud to play a part in this important project,” says Kjetil Roksvåg, Senior Sales Manager at Palfinger. "When it comes to designing and developing equipment, our expertise enables us to provide innovative overall solutions for the floating production market. Palfinger looks forward to building on this partnership in the years to come.”

The Anna Nery FPSO will be installed around 150 kilometers off the coast of Brazil. It will be capable of producing 70,000 barrels of oil and 4 million cubic meters of gas per day. The FPSO is expected to come online in 2023 and will stay in Brazil for 25 years.

