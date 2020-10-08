Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Yinson's First FPSO for Brazil Arrives at Second Shipyard

October 8, 2020

Malaysia's Yinson said its floating production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO) Anna Nery sailed away from the Cosco Qidong shipyard in Jiangsu, China and has entered drydock at the Cosco Changxing shipyard in Shanghai, marking the next phase of the FPSO construction.

FPSO Anna Nery, which is being built from a converted tanker Falcon, is Yinson’s first asset planned for deployment in Brazil and the largest project to date. 

The FPSO will be deployed at Petrobras' Marlim field in the Campos Basin,  approximately 150 kilometers off the Brazilian coast, at 930 meters water depth.

Yinson said that the overall conversion works are progressing well, with major demolition activities and steel repairs completed.

The FPSO Anna Nery project management team has also completed conducting progress surveys on the vessel, giving the team a more accurate picture of the extent of repair works the vessel will need over the next couple of months.

“FPSO Anna Nery’s movement into the second shipyard is an important milestone for us at Yinson, and an indicator that despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the project is still progressing smoothly according to schedule,” said FPSO Anna Nery’s Project Manager Scott Bendiksen.

“In this upcoming phase, the FPSO will undergo two dry dockings and more conversion works. She will be based at the Changxing shipyard until third quarter 2021 before making her way back to Qidong for the final phase of module lifting and integration,” he continued.

The FPSO Anna Nery will be able to produce 70,000 barrels of oil and 4 million cubic meters of gas per day. The FPSO is expected to come online in 2023 and will stay in Brazil for 25 years.


