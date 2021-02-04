Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Solstad Offshore Sells Three Platform Supply Vessels

February 4, 2021

Credit: Solstad Offshore
Credit: Solstad Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has sold three platform supply vessels.

The vessels, sold by Solstad's Deep Sea Supply Shipowning AS and Deep Sea Supply Shipowning I AS subsidiaries, are the Sea Angler built in 2007, the Sea Bass built in 2008, and the Sea Turbot, also built in 2008.

"Delivery of the vessels to the new owner took place today Thursday, February 4th, 2021. The sale of the vessels will result in an immaterial accounting effect for 1Q 2021," Solstad Offshore said.

The company did not say who the new owner was nor what the sale price for the PSV trio was.

