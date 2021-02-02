Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Danos Hired to Support Oil Major's Gulf of Mexico Ops

February 2, 2021

Oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico - Image by Scott Bufkin/AdobeStock
Oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico - Image by Scott Bufkin/AdobeStock

U.S. oilfield services provider Danos has said it has been awarded a multi-year contract for production operations with an unnamed major oil and gas producer in the Gulf of Mexico. 

"As a result, Danos has transitioned 107 personnel to the company’s employment over a 30-day period with zero safety or operational issues. The contract began in October, and the employee transition was completed on November 9," the company said Tuesday.

Danos will be providing traditional production service operations and maintenance personnel, such as operators, shipping and receiving clerks, and electricians. Many of the positions are located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico, as well as at the customer’s Lafayette warehouse, Danos said.

“Our production services team is second to none,” said Owner Paul Danos. “In the last few years, we have successfully completed over 10 contract transitions, representing over 1,300 people. I am proud of our team and their ability to remain in lockstep with our customers’ needs.”

Danos has over 2,100 employees working in the Gulf of Mexico, South Louisiana, the Permian and Delaware Basins, the Eagle Ford Shale and the Marcellus Shale. 


Energy Activity Production North America Gulf of Mexico

Related Offshore News

Marcelo Zenkner/ Credit:Petrobras

Petrobras' Top Corruption Buster to Step Down
dvoevnore/AdobeStock

BP Posts First Annual Loss in a Decade


Trending Offshore News

A Polarcus vessel - Credit: Alf van Beem - Wikimedia/CC0 1.0

Lenders to Sell Polarcus' Vessels. All Employees to Be...
Offshore
Image Credit: Awilco Drilling

Awilco Drilling CEO Resigns as Rig Cancellations 'Change...
Drilling

Insight

Oil Market On Track to Rebalance Around Mid-2021

Oil Market On Track to Rebalance Around Mid-2021

Video

VIDEO: 2021 Will Be a 'Step-change' for U.S. Offshore Wind Industry

VIDEO: 2021 Will Be a 'Step-change' for U.S. Offshore Wind Industry

Current News

Sustainable Marine Floats Out 'Next-Gen' Tidal Energy Platform in Canada

Sustainable Marine Floats Out 'Next-Gen' Tidal Energy Platform in Canada

Ocean Power Technologies Buys Offshore Engineering firm 3Dent

Ocean Power Technologies Buys Offshore Engineering firm 3Dent

Danos Hired to Support Oil Major's Gulf of Mexico Ops

Danos Hired to Support Oil Major's Gulf of Mexico Ops

ExxonMobil Reports First Annual Loss as a Public Company

ExxonMobil Reports First Annual Loss as a Public Company

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine