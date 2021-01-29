Mocean to Test Blue X Wave Energy Converter at EMEC

Scotland-based wave energy technology company developer Mocean Energy is gearing up to deploy its scale prototype, Blue X wave energy converter at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney, Scotland.

Mocean Energy has signed a berth agreement to test at EMEC’s Scapa Flow test site, EMEC said in a statement earlier this week.

The Blue X has been fabricated at Fife fabricators AJS Production and has been funded by Wave Energy Scotland’s Novel WEC programme. It is a floating hinged raft with a unique geometry that improves performance and increases survivability by diving through the largest waves.

The Blue X has been transported to Forth Ports Rosyth where the technology will be fully assembled, ballasted and wet tested. Once complete the device will be shipped from Aberdeen to Orkney, EMEC said.

The deployment and demonstration of the Blue X at EMEC is being funded by Wave Energy Scotland and supported by Interreg North-West Europe’s Ocean DEMO project.

Jon Clarke, Mocean Energy’s Project Manager said: "We are thrilled to be testing our Blue X prototype wave energy converter at EMEC’s Scapa Flow test site this coming spring, and we are also developing plans to test the device at the Billia Croo full-scale testing site following the Scapa Flow test.

"These opportunities will enable us to put our technology through its paces, providing an important stepping-stone in the development of Mocean Energy’s innovative wave energy technology.”

Lisa Fitzpatrick, OceanDEMO project manager at EMEC adds:"We’re looking forward to welcoming Mocean Energy to EMEC and Orkney in due course, we’re busy preparing for their arrival at our Scapa Flow test site."

“Deployment at EMEC is the culmination of a lot of hard work by Mocean Energy via the Wave Energy Scotland program which has helped fund the build of the Blue X wave energy converter.

“We’re also delighted that the demonstration will be supported by EMEC’s OceanDEMO project which helps reduce the costs associated with real-sea trials.”

Tim Hurst, Managing Director, at Wave Energy Scotland said:"This is a great milestone for Mocean Energy and the Wave Energy Scotland program. We are fortunate to be able to deploy and test our innovative wave energy devices locally at a world-leading test site.

“We look forward to monitoring activity from Blue X during its time at EMEC. This is a very important moment for wave energy technology development in Scotland.”