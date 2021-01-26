World's First 100,000-ton Deepwater Semi-submersible Platform Launched

The world’s first 100,000-ton deepwater semi-submersible production and storage platform, which is built to ABS Class, has been launched in China.

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) will now begin installation and commissioning on the China-built platform - named “Deep Sea No. 1” - which is a key component of the Lingshui 17-2 Gas Field Development Project.

The Lingshui field has an average water depth of 1,450 meters at a distance of about 150 kilometers southeast from Sanya city of Hainan province and is the first deepsea gas project operated by CNOOC.

The gas discovery was first announced in 2014. According to WorldEnergyReports, the initial phase of the Lingshui subsea production system will comprise 11 subsea trees tied back to the new gas production semi-submersible platform via four manifolds.

The production start is scheduled for 2021 and gas from the development will be piped to Hong Kong for power generation via an existing pipeline originating on the Yacheng 13-1 field, according to WER.

Also per WorldEnergyReports, CNOOC is the operator of Lingshui 17-2 and has 51% interest, with Canada's Husky recently acquiring a 20% interest, and Shell holding 29%.

“We are delighted to be able to support this important project. As the world’s leading offshore Classification organization, ABS’ extensive experience means we are uniquely well placed to support the delivery of a project of such scale, complexity, and significance to the Chinese offshore industry,” said Matt Tremblay, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore. Credit: CIMC Raffles

Uniquely, ABS says, the platform has a maximum oil storage capacity of nearly 20,000 cubic meters of condensate for ship-to-ship offloading.

"The Lingshui 17-2 field is the first self-operated, 1,500-meter deep-water gas field development project in China and is a landmark in Chinese offshore history," ABS said.

"It is just the latest first for ABS in offshore Classification. ABS was the first Class organization to venture offshore, certifying the world’s first mobile offshore drilling unit in 1958 and classing the first jackup, semisubmersible, drillship, FPSO, TLP and spar," ABS said. Credit: CIMC Raffles