Stena Drilling Finds UKCS Work for Stena Don Semi-sub

January 25, 2021

Stena Don - Credit: Damen (File Photo)
Offshore drilling contractor Stena Drilling has signed a drilling contract for its Stena Don semi-submersible drilling rig with the oilfield services giant Petrofac.

Stena Drilling said in a social media post on Monday that the drilling operations were due to start in July. 

Petrofac will use the rig to drill one well on the UK Continental Shelf on behalf of an unnamed oil and gas company. 

The well is expected to take 76 days to complete. Bassoe Offshore has estimated the dayrate to be around $170000.

"Stena Drilling are delighted to secure work in the UKCS for Stena Don, and look forward to working with Petrofac to complete a safe and efficient campaign in 2021," Stena Drilling said.

OEDigital last time reported on the Stena Don back in 2019, when the 5th generation underwent a major refit at Damen Verolme Rotterdam in the Netherlands, ahead of its departure for a contract off the UK’s Shetland Islands in February 2019.

The Stena Don, a harsh environment, dynamically-positioned, 5th generation semi-submersible drilling rig, which can drill in waters up to 650 meters deep. At 95.5 meters in length and with a beam of 67 meters, it was built by the Kvaerner Warnow Werft Shipyard in Germany in 2001.
 

