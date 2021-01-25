Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Subsea Battery Developer EC-OG Names Chairman to Help it Grow

January 25, 2021

Bob MacDonald - Credid: EC-OG
Bob MacDonald - Credid: EC-OG

Aberdeen-based subsea battery developer EC-OG has appointed Bob MacDonald, a former Wood Group man - now Wood - as Chairman.

MacDonald previously served as Chief Executive Officer of the Specialist Technology Solutions (STS) business for energy services specialist Wood.

MacDonald is a Chartered Engineer & Fellow of the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST), a Fellow & Council Member of the Society of Underwater Technology (SUT) and has been involved with the government initiative ‘Developing the Young Workforce’ (DYW) since its inception.

He joins EC-OG, the company founded in 2013 with the purpose of delivering clean energy technologies, such as its Halo system, a modular and scalable battery storage solution and gateway for renewable energy that provides uninterrupted power supply predominantly for seabed use. 

Richard Knox, Managing Director at EC-OG said: “The Coronavirus crisis has underlined how important sustainability will be to the future of the energy industry. EC-OG manufactures world-leading energy management products that will help the industry reduce its carbon footprint. The business is now poised for a period of rapid growth and the appointment of Bob as Chairman, with a strong track record of diversifying and internationalizing businesses on a global scale, will be a great catalyst to accelerate the ambitions of our business.”

Bob MacDonald said: “EC-OG’s target market within energy transition will grow exponentially over the next few years, driven by demands from regulators and public sentiment. EC-OG has excellent products, a great team, and an impressive track record. I’m thrilled to be able to bring my experience to the business at this exciting time in its development.”
For illustration - Credit: EC-OG

Energy People Offshore Energy Industry News Activity Batteries People and Companies

Related Offshore News

Illustration only - Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Nets 'Substantial' Offshore Platform Order in...
Image Credit: Katherine Welles - stock.adobe.com

NEO Energy in Exclusive Talks to Buy ExxonMobil's North...

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

Offshore Wind: Things are Getting Bigger

Offshore Wind: Things are Getting Bigger

Current News

Hess Allocates 41% of Budget for Offshore Guyana Developments

Hess Allocates 41% of Budget for Offshore Guyana Developments

ICCB Orders Landing Craft for Offshore Energy Projects

ICCB Orders Landing Craft for Offshore Energy Projects

DEME Installs First Turbine at RWE's Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm

DEME Installs First Turbine at RWE's Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm

Acteon's MENCK to Provide Piling Hammers for Boskalis' Offshore Wind Assignment in Taiwan

Acteon's MENCK to Provide Piling Hammers for Boskalis' Offshore Wind Assignment in Taiwan

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine