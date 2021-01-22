Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Subsea 7 Nets 'Substantial' Offshore Platform Order in Angola

January 22, 2021

Illustration only - Credit: Subsea 7
Illustration only - Credit: Subsea 7

Offshore installation and construction firm Subsea 7 said Friday it had won a substantial contract - so, worth between $150 million and $300 million - to deliver a "lean gas platform" system to Cabinda Gulf Oil Company Limited (CABGOC) offshore Angola.

"The contract is for the Sanha Lean Gas Connection (SLGC) project comprising the construction and installation of the Lean Gas Platform (LGP) system in Block-0 offshore Angola, at a water depth of approximately 70 meters," Subsea 7 said.

Project management and engineering will be performed from Subsea 7’s offices in Paris and Lisbon. 

"Fabrication will take place at Sonamet’s yard in Lobito, Angola from 2021 to 2022, while offshore operations will occur from 2022 and 2023," the company added.

