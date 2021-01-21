Nexans Charters Havila Phoenix Vessel

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Havila Shipping has won a charter deal with offshore cable provider Nexans for its Havila Phoenix subsea construction vessel.

The contract with Nexans Norway is for a firm period of 90 days with optional periods of 90 days and is expected to start during April 2021.

Built in 2009 in Norway, Havila Phoenix had for years been on a contract with subsea services company DeepOcean and should've stayed with the company until 202.

However, Havila in December 2020 terminated the charter citing DeepOcean's breach of contract and sought payment.

The dispute between DeepOcean and Havila was settled earlier this month.

The settlement agreement included both cash settlement and the acquisition of ownership to A-frame, Trencher, and ROVs previously owned by DeepOcean.