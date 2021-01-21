Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Nexans Charters Havila Phoenix Vessel

January 21, 2021

Credit: MarineTraffic.com
Credit: MarineTraffic.com

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Havila Shipping has won a charter deal with offshore cable provider Nexans for its Havila Phoenix subsea construction vessel.

The contract with Nexans Norway is for a firm period of 90 days with optional periods of 90 days and is expected to start during April 2021.

Built in 2009 in Norway, Havila Phoenix had for years been on a contract with subsea services company DeepOcean and should've stayed with the company until 202. 

However, Havila in December 2020 terminated the charter citing DeepOcean's breach of contract and sought payment.

The dispute between DeepOcean and Havila was settled earlier this month.

The settlement agreement included both cash settlement and the acquisition of ownership to A-frame, Trencher, and ROVs previously owned by DeepOcean. 

Energy Vessels Subsea Activity Subsea Cables

Related Offshore News

Joe Biden - Image by Gage Skidmore/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Biden Announces Return to Global Climate Accord, New Curbs...
Image Credit: Katherine Welles - stock.adobe.com

NEO Energy in Exclusive Talks to Buy ExxonMobil's North...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration - Oil platforms offshore Louisiana - Credit: Scott Bufkin/AdobeStock

Two Offshore Workers Charged over U.S. Gulf of Mexico Oil...
Energy
An LNG tanker next to the Prelude FLNG facility - File Photo: Shell

Two LNG Tankers Bound for Australia's Prelude Facility...
Offshore

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

Offshore Wind: Things are Getting Bigger

Offshore Wind: Things are Getting Bigger

Current News

Nexans Charters Havila Phoenix Vessel

Nexans Charters Havila Phoenix Vessel

Offshore Maintenance Backlogs: Breaking the Cycle

Offshore Maintenance Backlogs: Breaking the Cycle

JDR to Deliver Subsea Umbilical for Malaysian Offshore Project

JDR to Deliver Subsea Umbilical for Malaysian Offshore Project

Mubadala Takes Stake in Egyptian Offshore Block

Mubadala Takes Stake in Egyptian Offshore Block

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine