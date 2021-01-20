Offshore Energy Can Unify and Kickstart Biden’s Priorities -NOIA

Erik Milito, president of industry group National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA), issued the following statement after the inauguration of Joseph Biden as the 46th President of the United States of America:

“The National Ocean Industries Association stands ready to work with President Biden to lift the standard of living and provide a better outlook for every American. The Biden Administration has prioritized COVID-19, climate change, economic recovery, and racial equity as pillars of their inaugural agenda, and the offshore energy industry is well-positioned to contribute constructively to help solve each of these critical issues.

“America’s offshore provides a source of energy with a small environmental footprint, low carbon intensity and advantages from an environmental justice standpoint, all the while supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs located across all fifty states. Along with the billions of dollars in funding for parks and recreation programs that promote environmental justice solutions for communities throughout our country, the Biden administration should recognize that the offshore energy ecosystem is driving energy and climate innovation and providing a way to scale and deploy real-world solutions.

“While the political landscape in Washington, D.C. changed today, the promise of American energy remains constant. Together, we can pursue an offshore energy agenda that helps every American.”