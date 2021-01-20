Offshore Wind Head Leaving Equinor for Aker Solutions' Renewables Division

Stephen Bull, Equinor's senior vice president responsible for offshore wind operations in the North Sea, is leaving the company and will join the Norwegian offshore services firm Aker Solutions.

Bull, who was last year re-elected RenewableUK Chair, shared the news on Tuesday via social media.

"After 13 fantastic years in Equinor, I have taken the decision to pursue opportunities outside the company. This summer, I will be joining Aker Solutions as Executive Vice President for their Renewables division," Bull said.

"The past five years especially stand out for me in Equinor, with the immense privilege in contributing to building Equinor’s New Energy Solutions into a major business area with an extremely exciting growth platform,

"It’s the people, values, and foresight that makes this all happen, and I will deeply miss wonderful colleagues. I look forward to exciting, new opportunities in Aker Solutions and continue to drive the energy transition."

Bull has held senior leadership positions in the energy industry for over 20 years covering offshore wind, floating offshore wind technologies, carbon capture & storage, energy storage, and international oil and gas operations.

Equinor's offshore wind operations in the North Sea include Hywind Scotland, Dudgeon, and Sheringham Shoal. Bull's team is also responsible for new offshore wind development projects including Dogger Bank and Hywind Tampen.