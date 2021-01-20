Everfuel to Offtake Green Hydrogen from Ørsted's H2RES Project

Danish firm Everfuel has signed a contract with Ørsted for the offtake and distribution of green hydrogen to zero-emission mobility, produced at the H2RES demonstration project on Avedøre Holme in Copenhagen, Denmark for which a final investment decision was made Wednesday.

The contract was signed as Ørsted announced its final investment decision for the H2RES project’s electrolyzer facility, which will be the company’s first renewable hydrogen project utilizing offshore wind power to produce green hydrogen.

The facility will have a capacity of 2MW, producing up to around 1,000 kg of green hydrogen per day with an expected start-up in late 2021. Everfuel will build and operate a compression and trailer-fill facility next to the electrolyzer. The hydrogen will be distributed to end-users via Everfuel’s network of fueling stations in Copenhagen and Zealand.

“Green hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonizing our society. We are therefore very pleased to advance our good collaboration with Ørsted, a global leader in renewable energy, to further develop and commercialize the sustainable hydrogen value chain for zero-emission mobility”, says Jacob Krogsgaard, the CEO and founder of Everfuel.

Everfuel is investing in hydrogen trailers and a new high-capacity hydrogen fueling station in Copenhagen to serve the increasing fleet of hydrogen taxies and the initial fuel-cell buses operating in and around the Danish capital, as well as prepare fueling availability for further light- and heavy-duty fuel cell vehicles in the region.



